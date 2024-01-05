GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cynthia “Cindy” Ellsworth, 72, of Girard, passed away on Tuesday, December 26, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Cindy was born April 28, 1951 in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter to the late Charles “Bud” and Dorothy (Rebraca) Miles, Sr.

She was a graduate of Girard High School.

Upon graduation, she worked at Delphi Packard Electric for 39 years prior to retirement.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Ken Ellsworth; three children, Amber McConahy of Austintown, Karen Ellsworth of Boardman and Mark Ellsworth of Moline, Iowa; three grandchildren, Ayden McConahy, Scott Ellsworth and Jasmine Adams and brother, Charles “Corky” Miles Jr.

Cindy found Solace in her Catholic faith and was an active member of Saint Rose Church.

She enjoyed cooking and many will remember her homemade kalachi, clothespin cookies and thumbprints. She also loved to garden. She had a green thumb for both flowers and vegetables.

Her memory will be cherished by family and friends.

In accordance with Cindy’s wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

