GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Constance J. Latronico, 76, of Girard, passed away peacefully, Thursday, June 29, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

Constance was born February 2, 1947, in California, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Alvin L. and Mary (Hartman) Wellington.

She worked at Southside Hospital, scheduling surgeries and then later went to work at Northside Hospital, until her retirement.

She leaves to cherish her legacy, her husband, Joseph “Chuck” Latronico, whom she married May 4, 1968; son, Chuckie J. (Leanna) Latronico of Hubbard, Ohio; daughter, Colleen (Larry) Minor of Plant City, Florida; sisters, Mary Ann Wellington-Hunsbarger of Boardman and Helen (Bernard) Ramsey of Liberty, Ohio; brother, Duke Wellington of Palms Meadow, Florida and grandchildren, C.J., Brandon, Hannah, Paige, Luke and Megan.

Constance is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Donna Shonce and sister-in-laws, Diane Hunsbarger and Norma Wellington.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, July 3, 2023 12:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home, with calling hours from 10:00 a.m. until time of service.

Constance will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery.

The family suggests any flower donations be living plants that they may keep in Constances memory.

Visit blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

