Claudia S. Costanzo, McDonald, Ohio

McDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Claudia S. Costanzo, 71, of McDonald, passed away in the comfort of her home on Friday, January 8, 2021.

Claudia was born September 7, 1949 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Wayne and Kate (Riley) Christy.

She was a graduate of Girard High School.

Claudia worked for Packard Electric and after starting a family became devoted to staying at home and caring for them.

She enjoyed going to the beach and most of all her grandchildren.

Claudia leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 46 years, Kenneth Costanzo, who she married May 4, 1974; her children, Rebecca (Jason) Sanson of Delaware, Ohio and Douglas Costanzo of Sarasota, Florida; sisters, Sondra Fisher, Karen Edwards, Deborah Hillyard and Jennifer Hedigan and her grandchildren, Allison, Kyle and Zachary.

Besides her parents she is preceded in death by her sisters, Judith Dawson, Cathy Christy and Cynthia Pisano.

A memorial service to celebrate Claudia’s life will be held on Sunday, January 17, 4:00 p.m. at Blackstone’s Funeral Home in Girard, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 3:00 p.m. until the time of service.

The family would like to thank Dr. Penelope Mashburn and Harbor Light Hospice for their kind and compassionate care that was given to Claudia.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

