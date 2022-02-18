LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clarabelle Toth, passed away on Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

She was born December 17, 1933, the daughter of Irl and Velma Creed.

She was a lifelong resident of Liberty Township and a lifetime member of Pleasant Valley Church.

Over the years, Clara worked for Isaly’s Dairy, the Ohio Leather Works and Howell Industries, where she eventually retired from. After retirement she worked part time for the Victorian Room Banquet Center.

After many years as a working professional and loving mom, she took on volunteer work in various venues but most notably at Park Vista Retirement Center where she enjoyed helping the therapy patients and working their gift shop. They presented her with an award for her excellent service. She also did volunteer work for the Liberty Police Department which she thoroughly enjoyed and was greatly appreciated by the officers.

She was an avid bocce player; being on a bocce league for many years. Adding to all the activity in her life were her grandchildren that she loved deeply and enjoyed spending time with as well as her great-grandchildren in later life. She was a very gifted baker and holidays were a very special time where she enjoyed baking kolache and cookies that were even shipped across the country. Clara’s favorite times were the holidays and special occasions when all the family could be together at her home.

She will be greatly missed by her three sons, John Thomas (Linda) Toth, Robert Toth and James (Kimberly) Toth; her grandchildren, Jennifer Toth, Caroline Crist, Kinsley Morton, Rachel Toth, Tony (Holly) Nittoli ,Joe Nittoli and Don (Lisa) Humphreys and her great-grandchildren, Jayden, Ada, Gwen, Maddie, Bryce, Beckett, Don and Justin.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her sister, Phyllis Berresford.

The family wishes to thank Addison Health Care and Southern Hospice for their care during this difficult time. A special thank you to Dr. Scott Tofil for his years of care and friendship towards Clarabelle.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, February 21, at Pleasant Valley Church from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. following visitation.

The family suggests any material contributions be made to the church memorial fund in memory of Clarabelle.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 20 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.