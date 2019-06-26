Clara M. Weymer Obituary

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clara M. Weymer, 88, of Liberty Township, passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019, at her home with her husband of 66 years by her side. Paul along with their daughter, Terri, cared for Clara for many years.

Clara was born September 9, 1930, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Valentine and Mary (Sinkovic) Mihelich.

She was a faithful member of St. Rose Church and a life time member of SNPJ Lodge #672, of Girard.

Clara enjoyed Slovenian music, polka dancing and singing with her sisters. Clara was loved by everyone with whom she met. She always had a smile even in her last days. Her family was her life. She will be forever loved and missed by them.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 66 years, Paul P. Weymer, whom she married June 13, 1953; her children, Paul P., Jr. (LouAnn Standohar) of Vienna, David J. Weymer of Hubbard and Terri A.(Weymer) James Perry, of Boardman; her sister, Irene Meser of McDonald and Louella (Marvin), friend, of Girard; grandchildren, Michael P. (Kasey) Weymer, Matthew (Laura) Weymer, Mark (Jaclyn) Weymer, Jonathan Weymer, Elizabeth Fink, Madison Weymer, Adam (Weymer) Briach and Amanda (Weymer) Briach and four great-grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at St. Rose Church in Girard, preceded by a prayer service at 10:30 a.m. at Blackstone’s Funeral Home.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. and also 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 27, at the funeral home.

Clara will be laid to rest at Churchill Cemetery.

The family would like to recognize and thank Clara’s truly amazing doctor, Dr. Scott Agnew, for without him we would not have been able to give her the care she needed.

