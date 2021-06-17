Clara Ann DeDonato, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Clara Ann DeDonato, 73, of Girard, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at her home, with her loving family by her side.

Clara was born July 27, 1947, in Port Huron, Michigan.

She was a woman of great faith and her spiritual journey led her to many different churches over the years.

Clara was devoted to caring for her family all her life.

She enjoyed playing cards, reading, ceramics, fishing, gardening and was a lover of all kinds of animals, especially her stray cat she took in that spent her final days not leaving her side. Clara was an excellent cook and baker and enjoyed welcoming everyone to her table. She was a fun person to be around and made everyone laugh. She lived a life full of love, who would do anything for anyone and will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Clara is survived by her children, Christopher DeDonato of Youngstown, James (Lorie) DeDonato of Girard and Danielle (Anthony) Marsco of Girard; her brother, Bert Wilkinson of Garrettsville, Ohio and grandchildren, Paisley, Carmen J. “CJ” IV, Christopher, Dominic, Anthony, Gina and Joseph.

Clara is preceded in death by her parents, Dorothy (Frost) and Fred Walker; son, Carmen J. DeDonato III and brothers, Clarence Krell and Richard Krell.

Private visitation was held and as per Clara’s wishes there will be no services.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to: Cross Roads Hospice or Angels for Animals in memory of Clara.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

