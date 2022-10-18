GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cheryl D. Lamm, 77 of Girard, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

Cheryl was born February 26, 1945, in Youngstown Ohio, the daughter of Lyle and Beryl (North) Alderman.

Cheryl was a lifelong member of The First United Methodist Church in Girard and an active member of The Lydia Circle.

Miss Cheryl alongside Miss Marilyn dedicated over 30 years of teaching at Great Beginnings Preschool. Everywhere Cheryl went, former students and parents still affectionately referred to her as “Miss Cheryl”. The love that she gave to her preschoolers is still visible in their lives today.

When her children were young, Cheryl was very involved in school and sports associations; she could always be found on the sidelines cheering them on. Her greatest joy, however, was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. S

he leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Robin (Dan) Centofanti of Hartford, Ohio; her son, John ( Kimberlee) Lamm of Girard; brother, Joel (Shirley) Alderman of Macedonia, Ohio and her beloved grandchildren: Dante, Nicholas, Lacie, John, Jr. and Gia Grace, as well as her nieces and nephew and great-nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, John (Jack) Lamm and her son, Carl B. Lamm.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 20, at 11:00 a.m. at The First United Methodist Church, where the family will receive family and friends from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Cheryl will be laid to rest at Kerr Cemetery next to her husband.

There will be a luncheon at The Village Banquet Hall in McDonald immediately following the cemetery service.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 19 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.