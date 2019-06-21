Charlotte M. Kather Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte M. Kather, 87, of Canfield, formerly of McDonald, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, in Boardman, Ohio.

Charlotte was born November 17, 1931, in Criswell, Pennsylvania, the son of James A. and Margaret M. (Bowser) Grove.

Charlotte retired from Northside Hospital as an LPN, after 20 years.

She was an active member of Summit Assembly of God Church and enjoyed going to church events.

She enjoyed crocheting, puzzle books, playing cards and collecting dolls, which she would crochet doll clothes for and enter in the fairs.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, John (Nancy) Kather of Hudson, Ohio, Jeffrey (Debra) Kather of McDonald, Joseph (Tabitha) Kather of Coffee Springs, Alabama and Janyce (Paul) Stone of Ravenna, Ohio; her sister, Sandy Shoaf of Chiaora, Pennsylvania; 24 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James D. Kather, Sr., whom she married April 29, 1950 and died December 24, 2016; son, James D. Kather, Jr.; sister, Betty Graham; brothers, Wilbert and Jim Grove and a great-grandson, Joseph Kather.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, June 24, 11:00 a.m., at Summit Assembly of God Church.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Sunday, June 23 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Blackstone’s Funeral Home in Girard.

Charlotte will be laid to rest at Green Haven Memorial Gardens next to her husband.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 24 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.