GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlotte Kortes, 97, of Girard, passed away on Thursday November 3, 2022 at her residence.

Charlotte was born May 6, 1925 in Baltimore, Maryland, the daughter of Edgar and Viola (Hooper) Keen.

Charlotte had worked at the Ohio Leather Works.

She was a member of St. Rose Church.

She enjoyed playing bridge with her bridge club, bingo, poker, Scrabble, sewing costumes, shopping and fishing.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Patricia Sexten, Neal (Paula) Kortes, Kathleen Kortes and Larry Kortes, all of Girard and Richard (Kris) Kortes of Pennsylvania; brother, George Keen; sisters, Mary and Francis; grandchildren, Stephanie, John, Kelly, Charles, Christine, Alexis, Neal, Nikki, Andrew, Aaron and Elizabeth; great-grandchildren, Maddy, Mia, Kaitlin, Christopher, Olivia, Donovin, Aria, Rebecca, Jessica and Aiden and a great-great-granddaughter, Charlotte.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Neal; sisters, Dorothy and Joanne; brothers, Chuck, Harry, Carroll and Edgar and grandson, Adam.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, November 10, 7:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home, where family and friends may gather from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Charlotte will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

