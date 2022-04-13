GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles M. Richards, 64, of Girard, passed away on Friday, April 8, 2022 at Cleveland Clinic.

Chuck was born September 2, 1957 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Michael V. and Mary Ann (Stellato) Richards.

Chuck was a 1976 graduate of Ursuline High School.

He retired from General Electric, Warren plant, as a mechanic after 35 years.

He was a member of St. Rose Church, the Army-Navy Club #360 in Youngstown, the Hubbard VFW, the Catholic War Veterans on Steel Street and the AMA Club, also on Steel Street in Youngstown.

Chuck was an avid Notre Dame fan and would go to all the football games, he even went to Hawaii to see them play. He enjoyed fishing and playing bocce at the Army Navy Club.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his sister, Katherine “Smitty” Richards; his aunts, Marguerite Bluedorn and Clarian McCloud; his Godmother, Christine Huffman and Jackie Vogel.

Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, April 20 at 6:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home, where family and friends may gather from 4:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 14 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.