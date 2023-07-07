WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles M. Kirnon, 55, of Warren, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Charles was born November 4, 1967 in New York, the son of Charles H. and Beatrice Denise (Lewis) Kirnon.

Charles worked for Penske and K-Mart and enjoyed reading, riding bikes, visiting parks and most of all he loved everything Star Trek. He was a true “Trekkie”.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Angela Willams who he married October 23, 1998. He also leaves his daughter, Shawnda Worthy of Warren; sister, Danielle Harper and grandchildren, Javiah, Jordan, Mardes and Rosiah and Royce Meadows.

He is preceded in death by both parents, grandparents and son, Shontell Williams.

Private viewing was held Thursday, June 29 and a Celebration of Life was held Monday, July 3, 2023.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home.

