Charles H. “Bud” Graham, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles H. “Bud” Graham, 81, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020 at Hospice House in Boardman.

Bud was born August 8, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Henry and Elsie (Harkleroad) Graham-Veisz.

He was a life time member of the First Baptist Church in Girard.

Bud retired from Syro Steel in 2006.

He was an officer and a 32nd degree Mason of the Girard Masonic Lodge, the Eastern Star and the High Twelve. Bud was a member of the Aut-mori Grotto and was known as “Crackers the Clown” for over 50 years.

He enjoyed golfing and bowling in his spare time.

He is survived by his wife, Donna (Sallustio) Moyer-Graham; daughter, Joan Marie Franklin; sister, Carol (Harry) Bovee; sister-in-law, Patricia Veisz; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephew.

Bud is preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Eugene Veisz; his first wife, Karen (Romish) Graham; son, Sean Graham; daughters, Traci Graham and Kimberly Gray and his brothers, Kenneth and Eugene Veisz.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, June 19 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Blackstone’s Funeral Home in Girard, where a Masonic service will be held at 6:45 p.m.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 20, 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home.

Bud will be laid to rest at Pineview Memorial Park.

The family would like to thank Hospice House for all their compassion and kindness that was shown to Bud.

Visit blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy or fond memories of Bud to the family.

A television tribute will air Thursday, June 18, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.