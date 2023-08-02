STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles Edward Scott, 68 of Struthers, passed away on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 in the comfort of his home surrounded by his family.

Charles was born March 14, 1955 in Warren, Ohio, a son to Lester and Helen (Benson) Scott, Sr.

He proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War and was honorably discharged September 24, 1974.

He had worked for various car lots before becoming self-employed owning and operating Robins Junk Emporium.

Charles had a great love for dogs. He had many dogs throughout his life that he would rescue.

Charles leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 38 years, Robin (Miller) Scott, who he married April 5, 1985; including three children he raised during their whole 38 years of marriage, Andrew Smeltzer, Jr., Amie L. (Paul) Ealy and Pamela (Timothy) Butcher; sister, Pam Bartholomew; along with five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Along with his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his sister, Caroline Kuntz and brothers, Randall, Larry, Lester and Bob Scott.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 4, 1:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Charles will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery with military honors.

