GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles D. “Doug” Verner, 77, passed away peacefully at home Monday, November 6, 2023 with his loving wife by his side.

He was born October 1, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio the son of Virginia and Clayton Verner.

Doug began his lifelong career in the railroad industry as a Locomotive Firemen in October of 1964 with Erie Lackawanna Railway eventually working his way up to a Locomotive/Passenger Engineer and finally Road Foreman with Conrail. He later went on to work with the Ohio Central Railroad System as Superintendent of Operations eventually retiring from Cuyahoga Scenic Railroad.

Doug’s love for music, particularly 50’s 60’s , led him to start his own Disc Jockey Service where he spun records locally for numerous night clubs for a number of years. He had formed a loyal following while also forming many friendships along the way.

On May 15, 1987, he married his best friend, the former Charlene “Char” Margala. Inseparable, they enjoyed 36 years of life together. Sharing their love and passion cooking together, family and friends would often gather at their home on Sunday’s to enjoy whatever new recipe they decided to delve into.

In addition to his love of music, he enjoyed hunting and fishing, but most of all socializing with his friends.

Doug will be sadly missed, but never forgotten for his smile, laugh and kind heart. He will remain in the hearts of his wife, Char; son, Scott (Denise); granddaughter, Lisa; great-grandson Ayden; sisters, Lorie Carpenter and Lynda (Brad) Shaffer; brother, Joe (Jeanette); mother-in-law, Bernie Margala; brother an sister-in-laws and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Dianne Smith; brother-in-law, Raymond Smith and father-in-law, Charles Margala.

Per Doug’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services with arrangements entrusted to Blackstone Funeral Home.

However, a Celebration of Life will take place, Sunday November 19, 2023 at Canterinos Bar and Grill in Girard, Ohio from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 12, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.