GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles C. “Chuck” Shall, 63, of Girard, passed away on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Chuck was born September 5, 1959 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Charles M. and Patty Shall.

Chuck had served his country in the U.S. Air Force, stationed in Rome, New York.

He retired this year from Ohio Edison after 20 years as a collector.

He enjoyed riding his Can-am Spyder motorcycle, playing poker, making arcade games, working on cars and just loved taking long drives with his wife while listening to their favorite music and singing.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving wife whom he adored, Kathy (Mackey) Shall, whom he married February 6, 1982; Kathy always referred to Chuck as big daddy and luv muffin, he loved his pet names; his daughter, Taylor Shall; son, Christopher Riley Shall and loving dog, Bailey, all at home; sister, Liz Mackey (Tom Amicone) of Girard; brother, Terry Newton (Laurie) of Champion; aunts, Karen Loibl and Lynette Dickson; best friends, Jim Seivert and Dave Simmers; several nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Chuck is preceded in death by his son, Charles S. “Chuckie” Shall and in-laws that were like his own parents, Raymond and Penny Mackey.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 21, 7:00 p.m. with military honors and where the family will receive relatives and friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

