Celeste Louise Dinard, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Celeste Louise Dinard, 88 of Girard, Ohio joined our Heavenly Father, Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Celeste was born in Niles, Ohio on January 1, 1932 to Michael and Maria Ronga.

She is survived by her sister, Elda Patrick of Oldsmar, Florida and brother, Andy (Judy) Ronga of Niles, Ohio. Celeste has eight wonderful loving children, Karen Kubicek of Indian Hills, Colorado, John Dinard of Poland, Ohio, Denise Deans of Hubbard, Ohio, Celeste Monroe of Grand Junction, Colorado, Roslyn Dinard of Girard, Ohio Maria McCartin of Poland, Ohio, Anita Dinard (Mark Poole) of Clermont, Florida and Jeffrey (Vicky) Dinard of McDonald, Ohio. Her children blessed her with 18 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Celeste was a lifelong resident of Girard and a member of St. Rose Church. She had a deep faith in the Lord and was a CCD teacher, attended Bible study and served as a volunteer in Eucharistic Ministry at St. Elizabeths Hospital for many years.

She was a member of the Knights of Columbus Women’s Auxillary and enjoyed card club on Tuesdays with her friends. Celeste was a homemaker, dedicated mother and grandmother. She treasured her family and embraced every moment with them.

She had various careers, starting at our family business Dinard’s Camper Sales. She also enjoyed managing the sweatshirt kiosk and retired from the Frontier Fruit & Nut company at the Eastwood Mall.

Celeste was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and loved watching the Cleveland Indians. She loved to travel and was a great cook. She loved playing card games with her grandchildren, sitting on her back porch and viewing her flowers. She also enjoyed the outdoors and above all spending time with her family.

Her legacy will live on through her strength and humility that she shared with her cherished family and friends. Though she has passed from this world she will forever be in our hearts.

Calling hours will be Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church, with a Memorial Mass to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Celeste will be buried with her parents at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Rose Church in Girard.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send expressions of sympathy to the family.

