NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Ann Towsley, 69, of Niles, passed away Thursday, September 8, 2022, peacefully in her home after a long and valiant battle with cancer.

Catherine was born August 31, 1953, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Marjorie Mae (Criddle) Chasser and Ernest Clifford Chasser, Jr.

She received her degree in business and went on to work as a contracting specialist for the Federal Government.

After retiring February of 2014, Catherine enjoyed crafting, especially working on paper crafts and sewing projects. A wonderful friend, sister, mother and grandmother who was always there when her family needed her. An icon of strength, teaching others to never give up even during the toughest battles.

She is survived in memory by her children, James (Laura) Gilbert Yale II of Texas, Candance (Nathan) Turner of Utah, David (Dani) Towsley, Jr. of Washington State and Curtis Towsley of Ohio; sister, Linda (David) Ford of Ohio; brother, Ernest “Chip” (Michele) Chasser III of Ohio; grandchildren, Lindsey Charity Dastrup, Sean Michael Yale, Zachary Philip Turner, Autumn Marie Yale, Jacob Larry Turner, Carson Evan Turner, Josh Jordan Stillman, Garden Rebecca Stillman, Annabell Lyn Towsley and Lilyann Marie Towsley and great-grandchildren, Elias Daniel Yale and Tucker Dal Yale.

Catherine is preceded in death by her husband, David Lawrence Towsley, Sr., who passed on January 17, 2004; son, Phillip Lawrence Yale who passed away October 4, 1978; granddaughter, Sarah Lana Yale who passed away on July 13,1997 and brother, Clifford Earl Chasser who died on November 23, 1950.

The family wishes to thank the medical staff throughout Catherine’s battle with cancer over the years for all their care and efforts that gifted our family more time with our mother, sister and grandmother.

Per Catherine’s wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit http://www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 13 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.