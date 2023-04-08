GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Caroline E. Kuntz, 78, of Girard, passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family.

Carol was born March 26, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Lester and Helen (Benson) Scott.

Carol had worked various jobs in her lifetime, including Perry’s Flower Shop in Girard.

She was a member of the Girard Fraternal Order of Eagles #2172. Carol was an avid bingo player and enjoyed her flowers and cooking.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Robert L. Kuntz, whom she married February 2, 1984; her children, Chris Dunlap of Girard, Beverly Sheridan of Girard, Ricky Michaels of Austintown and Ron (Kami) Michaels of Austintown; sister, Pam Bartholomew of Niles; brother, Chuck Scott of Struthers and ten grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Carol is preceded in death by her brothers, Larry, Robert, Randall and Lester Scott, Jr., and a grandson.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home.

Carol will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery.

Visit blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Monday, April 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.