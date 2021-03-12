Carol Morrison, Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Morrison, 82, of Liberty Township, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021 at Hospice House in Poland.

Carol was born April 16, 1938 in Braddock, Pennsylvania, a daughter to John P. and Marian (O’Donnell) Vincent.

Carol was a member of the New Life Lutheran Church in Liberty Township and the Eastern Star Lodge.

Carol had worked for Kravitz Deli.

Carol leaves to cherish her memory her son, Steven (Patricia) Charles of Hubbard; stepson, William (Lacey) Morrison of Liberty; sister, Marian Slepski of Arizona; brother, William Vincent of Liberty; son-in-law, Patrick Clifford of Weathersfield, along with grandchildren, Rachel and Patrick Clifford, of Weathersfield and Robert and Julia Charles, of Hubbard.

She is preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Charles, who passed in 1985 and second husband, James M. Morrison, Jr., who she married February 13, 1999 and passed December 22, 2019. Carol is also preceded in death by her daughter, Christine Clifford; sister, Janet Vincent and brothers, Donald, John and Robert Vincent.

Visitation will be held on Monday, March 15, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Blackstone’s Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be held at New Life Lutheran Church on Tuesday, March 16 at 11:00 a.m.

Carol will be laid to rest at Churchill Cemetery.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

