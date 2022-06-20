GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Heslop, 83, of Girard, passed away Sunday, June 19, 2022, at Omni Manor in Youngstown.

Carol was born May 22, 1939 in Franklin, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Stephen and Edith Felix.

She worked as a cook at Fosters Restaurant and Scenna’s Restaurant.

She enjoyed flowers, watching NASCAR and listening and dancing to latin music. She was well known for her big hair, tube tops and her crooked fingers.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Debbie (Jerry) Heavener of Austintown, Ohio, Jeffrey (Tammy) Heslop of Fowler, Ohio, Chris (Lisa) Heslop and Missy (Bob) Arquilla of Girard; brothers, Joseph (Nancy) Neeley and Steve (Cindy) Felix, of Copperstown, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Carol is preceded in death by her husband, Virgil E. Heslop, who she married November 5, 1960 and lived happily until his passing in November 8, 2016 and also preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Nancy Neeley.

Family and friends can call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22 at Blackstone Funeral Home where a funeral service will follow at 4:00 p.m.

Carol will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, June 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.