Carmelita A. Mohn, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmelita A. Mohn, 79, of Girard, passed away suddenly on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Boardman.

Carmelita was born December 3, 1940, in Youngstown, Ohio a daughter of the late Lupe and Virginia (DeRose) Zavala.

She had worked for Girard City Schools as a cafeteria custodian for 25 years.



Carmelita enjoyed crafts, traveling, shopping and the zest for life but most of all spending time with her grandchildren. Carmelita was care free and was free spirited. She will be remembered as a loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.



She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Dennis K. Mohn, Jr. of Warren, Ronald J. (Robin) Mohn of Girard, Joseph Mohn of Cortland and Frankie Mohn of Girard; sister, Virginia DeRose of Girard; aunt (Sweetheart) Julia (Larry Simmons) of Florida and aunt, Brenda (Frankie) DeSimone of Weathersfield Township, along with 12 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



Carmelita is preceded in death by her husband, Dennis K. Mohn, Sr., whom she married November 18, 1959 and passed away, January 15, 2017 and a son, John Mohn whom passed away May 2019.

Per Carmelita’s wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Please visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy or fond memories you have of Carmelita to her family.

