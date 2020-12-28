Carmel A. Welch, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carmel A. Welch, 89, of Raleigh, North Carolina, formerly of Girard and Akron, passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

Carmel was born September 5, 1931, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph L. and Antoinette (Chila) Barreca.

She was a member of St. Rose Church and recently St. Raphael’s Church, in North Carolina.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Robert “Leo” Welch, with whom she made her home; brother, Leo J. Barreca, of Girard and nieces, Kathleen and Carla Barreca.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Joseph, Jr. and husband, Robert Leo Welch, Sr.

As per Carmel’s wishes, there will be no services.

