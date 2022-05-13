DIAMOND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carly M. Diamond, 38, of Girard, passed away on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at her home.

Carly was born March 16, 1984 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to Dan and Shawn (Meredith) Diamond.

She was a registered nurse at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Carly leaves behind her father, Dan Diamond of Girard; children, Madisyn McVay of Girard and Nicco Acevedo of Girard and brother, Zachary Diamond of Girard.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, May 18 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard with a memorial service following at 6:00 p.m.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, May 15 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.