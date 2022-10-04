MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carlene A. Cretella, 87, of McDonald, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Humility House in Austintown.

Carlene was born May 6, 1935 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, a daughter to Carl and Violet (Linfoot) Spjut.

She worked at U.S. Steel in McDonald for 40 years.

She was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in McDonald.

Carlene for many years helped out the McDonald Sideliners.

She enjoyed playing cards with friends but most of all enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Carlene leaves to cherish her memory her daughter, Stephanie (Robert) Reed and sister, Roberta Bortmas, both of McDonald; grandchildren, Joseph (Julie) Reed, Danielle (Daniel) Enyeart, Matthew (Deanna) Reed, Dominic (Hailey) Cretella and Deno Cretella and great-grandchildren, Amelia, Kaylee, Calvin and Katerina.

Carlene was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Cretella, whom she married October 6, 1955 and son, Anthony Cretella.

The family would like to thank Humility House and Harmony Hospice for the care and support provided.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, October 14, 2022 at Blackstone Funeral Home at 2:30 p.m. where calling hours will be held from 1:00 p.m. until time of service.

Carlene will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

