Carl V. West, Jr., Liberty Township, Ohio

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carl V. West, Jr., 77, of Liberty Township, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Andover Village Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Carl was born November 19, 1942 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Carl V. and Margaret (Conti) West, Sr.

Carl had worked for the Liberty Township Police Department where he served as Captain, followed by Packard Electric where worked as a security guard and went on to retire from General Motors working at the Lordstown Plant as a welder.

Carl joined the ministry over 30 years ago and was a pastor for Lowellville Methodist Church and an associate pastor for Church Hill United Methodist Church for many years.

Carl built and flew his own airplanes and was a member of the EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association). He also enjoyed doing Civil War Reenactments and was an amateur radio operator.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 57 years, Teryll “Terri” (Rotar) West, whom he married November 2, 1963; his children, Jeffrey (Wendy) West of Bellvill, Ohio, Lori (Danny) Haymond of Suffolk, Virginia and twin daughters, Denise (David) Bell and Debbie (Ron) Carson both of Liberty Township; brother, Bob (Mary Lynne) West of Liberty Township; his grandchildren, Christopher, Jennifer (Sean), Adam, Jessica and Zachary and his faithful dog, Sammi, who followed him everywhere.

Private services will be held at Blackstone Funeral Home.

A Celebration Of Carl’s life will be announced at a later date.

