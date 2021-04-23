Callie Faye Huffman, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Callie Faye Huffman, 23, of Girard, passed away on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Callie was born June 25, 1997 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of Trintess and Amy (Collins) Huffman.

Callie was a 2015 graduate of Liberty High School.

She was a waitress and hostess at many different restaurants.

Callie had an interest in tarot cards and would refer to herself as a “moon child”. She was a happy person and a loving mother. Callie will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She leaves to cherish her memory her father, Trintess Huffman; a son, Khailyn; sisters, Amanda and Emily Huffman; brother, Trintess Huffman; maternal grandmother, Mary Collins; along with many aunts and uncles.

Callie is preceded in death by her mother, Amy Huffman; a niece, Ansley; paternal grandparents, and maternal grandfather.

There will be no services please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Huffman family.

