Brian W. Linville, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian W. Linville, 52, of Boardman, passed away peacefully September 10, 2020 at his residence.

Brian was born January 27, 1968, the son of Steven and Carol (Griffin) Linville in Chicago, Illinois. Brian moved to the Canton area as an infant and graduated from Timken High School.

He had worked as a machinist for Gradall in New Philadelphia before moving to the Boardman area.

Besides his father, Brian leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife of 19 years, Cheri(Cutter) Linville, his daughters; Carol (Fiancee Jason Brodowski) Linville, of Cleveland and Rachel Smith, of Canton, granddaughter Marley Meryo of, Cleveland, sisters; Heather (Frank) Smith, of Alliance, Rebecca (Rexal) Rhoades, of Danville,West Virginia, brothers; Todd Linville, Joshua(Jamie) Linville, of Alliance, brother in law James (Aimee) Cutter and and nieces and five nephews as well as many cousins and friends. Brian will also be greatly missed by his father in law and mother in law, Lewis and Melody Cutter, of Girard, whom he could always depend on for love and support.

He is preceded in death by his mother.

As per Brian’s wishes there will be no visitation or funeral service.

The family suggests any material contributions be made to help defer the cost of funeral expenses.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

Arrangements are being handled by the Blackstone Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, September 13, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

