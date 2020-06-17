Brian Phillips, Lowellville, Ohio

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian Phillips, 57, passed away suddenly, Saturday June 13, 2020 at his home in Lowellville, Ohio.

Brian was born June 22, 1962 in Youngstown Ohio, the son of Charles Phillips and Betty Nagy.

Brian was a 1981 graduate of Struthers High School and a 1994 graduate of Penn Ohio College.

He had worked for Rusco Products, in Cleveland, SNW Custom Tops, in Boardman and had recently worked for Associated Neighorhood Ministry for the past 23 years as their Executive Director. He was a member of Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville.

Brian was always interested in the latest technology, especially working on computers for many years. He was the kind of person that could fix or build just about anything. He also enjoyed working in his garden.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Martha (Tomasino) Phillips whom he married April 13, 1985, his three sons Frank (Jennifer) Bedenik, Mark (Amanda) Bedenik, both of Struthers and Brian Vincent Phillips (Fiance Stephanie), of Estero, Florida, his brother Charles Phillips, of Austintown, his grandchildren; Dakota, Sydney, Mark, Giovanni and Francesca Bedenik and was anticipating the birth of his sixth grandchild. He will be sadly missed by his family and his beloved dog, Spencer and beloved cat, Snow White.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Cunningham Becker Funeral Home in Lowellville.

A Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Holy Rosary Church in Lowellville.

Brian will be laid to rest at Holy Rosary Cemetery.

