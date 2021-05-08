Brian James Schell, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brian James Schell, 41, of Girard, passed away on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, surrounded by his family.

Brian was born November 8, 1979 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son of James Schell, Sr. and Wanda (Johnson) Schell.

He was a 1998 graduate of Liberty High School.

Brian worked as a veterinary technician at Belmont Veterinary Clinic for 23 years and loved his job.

He was an excellent cook, winning many chili cook-offs and in his spare time loved to go fishing and hunting. Brian had a great love for all animals and taking care of them.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Delores (Boomhower) Schell, who he married May 5, 2018; his mother, Wanda Schell of Boardman; sisters, Marcie (Richard) Vendetti of Austintown and Melissa (Neale) Huston of Liberty; brother, James (Rochell) Schell, Jr. of Austintown; nieces, Andrea Schell, Alyson Huston and Rylee Huston; stepson, Christopher James of Liberty and his children, JoZiah, Jocelynn and Christopher II; along with his beloved dog, Brigh.

A celebration of life will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at Blackstone’s Funeral Home in Girard.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests any memorial contributions be made to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE, Vienna, OH 44473.

