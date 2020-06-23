Brenda K. Marshall, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Brenda K. Marshall, 57, of Girard passed away on Monday, June 22, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown following a courageous battle with cancer.

Brenda was born on April 3, 1963 in Barnesboro, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Norman and Martha (Elick) Keith, Sr.

Brenda was a nurse’s aide for Washington Square Healthcare in Warren.

Brenda had a love for music, lighthouses and most of all dolphins.

Brenda was a loving mother, daughter and fiancée.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Mathew and Christopher Marshall, both of Girard; her mother, Martha Keith of Girard; fiancé, Samuel Comanescu of Girard; brothers, Norman Keith, Jr. of Columbiana and Brian (Shannon) Keith of Delaware and her cats, Bear, Bella and Rosie.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 25, 7:00 p.m. at Blackstone’s Funeral Home in Girard, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Brenda will be laid to rest at Kerr Cemetery.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions or fond memories you may have of Brenda to her family.

