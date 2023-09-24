BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bradley Shannon Watson, 30, of Brookfield, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at his home.

Bradley was born June 2, 1993, in Warren, Ohio, a son to Ted Watson and Julie (Fisher) Watson.

He was a 2012 graduate of Mathews High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Bradley had recently started working for Matalco US.

In his spare time he enjoyed fishing, hunting and admired the outdoors.

Bradley was an excellent cook. He would often work on cars and had a skill of woodworking.

His family and friends would describe him as a gracious, outgoing person, who was a great son, brother and father. His children meant the absolute world to him.

Bradley will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Bradley leaves behind his children, Bradley Shannon Watson, Jr. and Natalie Marie Watson; his parents, Ted (Christine) Watson of Bradenton, Florida and Julie Watson of Brookfield; paternal grandparents; sisters, Heather (Ryan) Booher and Jennifer (Jeff) Harris; brothers, Nicholas (Emily) Watson, Tristan Watson, along with nieces and nephews.

Bradley is preceded in death by his niece, Ansley Watson; maternal grandparents and his uncle.

The family will have a private family gathering at a later date.

Visit blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Watson family.

