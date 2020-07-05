Bogan Anthony Gawdyda, McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Bogan Anthony Gawdyda, 93, of McDonald, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 3, 2020 at his residence.

Bogan was born September 4, 1926 in Girard, Ohio, the son of Theodore and Tekla (Unitsky) Gawdyda.

Bogan had worked 37 years as a welder and foreman for General Fireproofing and proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII.

He worked at RMI Titanium early in his career.

He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in McDonald and was an altar server for six years.

He volunteered at the St. Vincent DePaul Society Food kitchen serving meals to the needy with his great friend and brother-in-law, Tom Bettura.

Bogan enjoyed gardening, walking and fixing just about anything around the house but his greatest joys were family gatherings and his grandchildren.

He was always looking forward to the next outing or restaurant trip! He could dance and polka with the best of them and grew up enjoying sports, especially golf and bowling, which is a love he passed on to his son.

He was determined and tenacious in everything he did and went the extra mile for anyone and everyone. Most people measure twice and cut once, but he usually measured five times!

He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife of 66 years, Elizabeth (Bertolini) Gawdyda, whom he married August 29, 1953. Their dedication to each other and to their family was constant and inspirational. He will be sadly missed by his children, Lori (husband Darold Cutright) Gawdyda and Gary Gawdyda, both of Hubbard; his grandchildren, Sophia Gawdyda-Suggs, Robert Bogan Gawdyda, Rosa Elizabeth Gawdyda and Susan Patricia Gawdyda.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his sisters, Stephanie Bettura and Ann Cretella; a brother, Edward.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, July 7, at 1:00 p.m. at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, where the family will receive relatives and friends from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

Bogan will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery with military honors.

Due to current health conditions, please honor the 6-foot rule and the family respectfully requests that you wear a mask.

Blackstone’s Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 6, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.