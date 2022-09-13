LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Lou Carnahan, 62, of Liberty Township, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, September 9, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Betty was born March 4, 1960 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to Joe and June (Thomas) Bowman.

She had worked for Colonial Manor Nursing Home in Youngstown as a STNA for 25 years.

Betty enjoyed riding horses, camping and being in the outdoors but most of all Betty enjoyed her time with her grandkids.

Betty will be greatly missed by her daughters, Christy Carnahan of Warren and Jamie Carnahan of Liberty; sisters, Darlene (Marty) Martin of Liberty, Joann Kay of Liberty, Patty (Pete) Puleo of Kinsman and Debbie Benner of Liberty Township and grandchildren, Jimmy, jordan, Justina, Julius, Julianna and Jayden.

Along with her parents, Betty is preceded in death by her husband, William Carnahan.

No services will be held.

Betty will be laid to rest at Churchill Cemetery next to her husband.

Betty will be laid to rest at Churchill Cemetery next to her husband.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home.

