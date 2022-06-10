GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty J. Hosterman, 90, of Girard, passed away on Thursday, June 9, 2022 peacefully at her residence surrounded by her family.

Betty was born June 7, 1932 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of James and Helen (Ellis) Haus.

She worked as a salesperson at Strouss Department Store in downtown Youngstown and later at Kresgee, in Liberty Plaza.

She was a member of the Redeemer Lutheran Church, former member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church and the former Girard Senior Citizens.

Betty enjoyed playing cards and working on her crafts.

She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Terrie (Dennis) Huston and Chris Hosterman, both of Liberty Township; her grandchildren, Bryan (Joy) Huston and Neale (Melissa) Huston and great-grandchildren, Kyle, Jacob, Alyson and Rylee.

Betty is preceded in death by her husband, Neale, who passed on January 29, 1982 and her brother, James Haus.

Betty was loved by everyone she met for her gentle personality, bright blue eyes and beautiful smile.

A private funeral service was held at Belmont Park Cemetery where she was laid to rest with her husband.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

