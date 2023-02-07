GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Betty Ann Meckulch, 56, died unexpectedly after a two-year long battle of fighting cancer. Betty Ann passed peacefully Tuesday, February 7, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital with her husband and children by her side.



Betty Ann was born January 15, 1967, in Texas.

She graduated from Girard High School in 1985.

Betty worked for Dollar Bank as an auditor for many years.

Betty Ann is survived by her loving husband, John Meckulch, who she married March 13, 1993; her children, Josh (Cora), Alyssa, Sherry and Tommy and her grandson, Carter, all of Girard, Ohio. She is also survived by her sisters, April (James), Missy (Oscar) and Ginger (Dave), all of South Carolina; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends.

Besides spending time with her family, Betty enjoyed camping, traveling, gardening and most of all watching her grandson; he was her pride and joy. Betty Ann was stubborn and fierce. She was so strong, loving, courageous, intelligent and most importantly, beautiful. Everything about her was beautiful.

Betty Ann is preceded in death by her mother, Wilma Evans; her father, Butch Juhasz; sister, Lori Porter; grandmother, Elizabeth Robison and her nephews, Ryan Evans and Michael Robison.

The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses/staff of St. Elizabeth Hospital in the Micu for their incredible care provided to Betty and her family. The family appreciates all of the prayers and concerns extended to us during this time.

In respect to Betty’s Ann’s wishes, there will be no services.

Flowers and cards can be sent to 131 Churchill Road, Girard, OH 44420.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expression of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 8 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.