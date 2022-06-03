GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara J. Malutic, 73, of Girard, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Liberty Health Care Center.

Barbara was born August 7, 1948 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Michael and Rose Marie (Mikulich) Pozega.

She retired from Mahoning National Bank after 36 years and then worked for Family Dollar in Girard.

Barbara was a member of St. Rose Church.

She enjoyed bowling, watching the Cleveland Indians and playing poker.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Michael J. Malutic of Girard; sister, Elaine J. Sabatino of Liberty Township and her grandchildren, Lucas J. and Layne J. Malutic.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Nicholas D. Malutic and her sister, Michele Foty.

Private services were held for Barbara at Blackstone Funeral Home.

Barbara will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery next to her husband.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

