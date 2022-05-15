GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara J. Kessler, 83, of Girard, passed away on Thursday May 12, 2022, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio.

Barbara was born June 16, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio the daughter of Roland and Betty (Kuntz) Johnson.

Barbara had owned and operated DelRio’s Restaurant, in Hubbard, Ohio, with her husband and mother in law many years ago but for most of Barbara’s life she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother to her family.

She was a member of Woodland Park United Methodist Church in McDonald.

Barbara loved camping with her family, especially in Myrtle Beach every year and at Pymatuning Lake Park every weekend.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, John (Dolores) Kessler, Jr. of Girard and Laura MacGregor of Girard; grandchildren, Charles Kessler, Jr., Jason Kessler and Cain MacGregor; great-grandchildren, Skevos Mohn, Drake MacGregor and John Cain MacGregor and her daughter-in-law, Ethel “Rose” Rivera.

Besides her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her husband, John C. Kessler, Sr., whom she married November 4, 1957 and died February 26, 2002; her sons, Charles R Kessler, Sr. and Michael Kessler; sister, Debbie Johnson and her brother, Terry Johnson.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 18 at 11:00 a.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, May 17 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and also on Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Barbara will be laid to rest at Forest Lawn Cemetery next to her husband.

