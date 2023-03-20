GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara J. Johnson, 77, of Girard, passed away on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Canfield Health Care Center.

Barbara was born January 17, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Wilson and Frances (Ridel) Reesman.

She received a Bachelor’s Degree in Education from Youngstown State University in 1969.

Barbara had worked for the Girard City School System for 25 years as a teacher and later for Family Dollar, in Niles, as an assistant manager.

Barbara was a member of First United Methodist Church in Girard where she had sung in the choir, was a member of the Hannah Circle and helped with bereavement luncheons for many years.

She enjoyed cross stitching and was an avid cat lover.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 51 years, Timothy A. Johnson, whom she married August 14, 1971; her daughters, Elisabeth R. Carbon of Youngstown and Alyson M. (James) Jay of Flagstaff, Arizona; brother, David Reesman of Mountain City, Tennessee and her grandsons, Aleczander and Leo Carbon, Wilson and Henry Jay.

Besides her parents, Barbara is preceded in death by her sister, Betty Lou Reesman.

Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, March 25, 1:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home where the family will receive relatives and friends from 12:00 p.m. until the time of service.

The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to: OH WOW Science Center, 15 Central Square, Youngstown, OH 44503.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

