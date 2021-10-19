Barbara Doran, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Barbara Doran, 74, of Girard, passed away on Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Shepherd of the Valley in Warren, Ohio.

Barbara was born December 18, 1946, in Niles, Ohio, a daughter of Richard Valot and Grace (Shaffer).

She was an assembly line worker at General Electric in Niles before marrying her husband, David A. Doran.

Barbara always enjoyed walking and nature. She was a very kind person and was always willing to help others in any way she could.

Barbara is survived by her sons, Kevin (Allison) Hennessey, of Morgantown, West Virginia and William Doran, of Girard; sisters, Sandy and Carol and four grandchildren, Zoe and Gabrielle Doran and Emma and Katelyn Hennessey.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

Per Barbara’s wishes no services will be held.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone Funeral Home.