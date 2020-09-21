Arthur H. Williams, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur H. Williams, 94, passed away peacefully, in Youngstown’s St Elizabeths Hospital on Saturday, September 19 at 8:00 a.m.

Known as “Art” or “88”, he was born on November 7, 1925 in Youngstown, Ohio to Arthur H. Williams, Sr. and Dorothy Brenner Williams.

He was the proud father of his three daughters and their families, Carolyn, Cheryl (Bob Wood) and Chris (Dale Van Alstyne) and was married to their mother, Jean Barth (deceased) in June 1951. He married Fran Harding (deceased) in 1985, with two daughters, Colleen (deceased) and Kathleen and their families. His younger brother, Robert T. Williams predeceased him and his younger sister, Joan Anderson is still living.



Arthur earned his Eagle Scout in 1940 and was an accomplished pianist.

He entered Purdue University in February 1943. He joined Alpha Sigma Phi Fraternity.

He volunteered for the Navy when he turned 18 in November, 1943 and served 19 months aboard USS Neshanic through the final four Navel engagements of WWII in the Pacific. He was honorably discharged from the Navy after one-and-a-half years active duty and returned to Purdue in the fall semester 1946.



Arthur graduated from Purdue University in 1949 with a degree in engineering and later accepted a position with Sperry Gyroscope Company in Great Neck, New York, which utilized both his engineering degree and technical experience from the Navy. This combination allowed him to perform advanced technical developments on the Advanced Technology programs with Sperry prior to his return to Ohio soon before the birth of their first child and a new job on another government program with Goodyear Aircraft in Akron, in June 1953. (He also served in the reserves).



The next six years included a family expansion of two more daughters, some continued education, increasing technical assignments and broader responsibilities culminating with an offer from Thompson (later TRW) in Cleveland for an opportunity to joining their “team”; which would last for the next 30 years and successfully ending in retirement at their facility in Redondo Beach, California as Vice President in 1990.



Arthur retired to Santa Barbara, California where he was an active golfer, excellent bridge player and often travelled internationally. In 2014, he relocated back to Youngstown, Ohio and resided in Park Vista Retirement Home and enjoyed a strong relationship with Janice Ferry.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in his name to Church Hill United Methodist Church, 189 Churchill Hubbard Road, Youngstown, OH 44505.



Due to COVID 19 virus a memorial will be planned at a future date.

