GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene S. Barnard, 87, of Girard, entered into rest on Thursday, January 26, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Arlene was born September 12, 1935 in Girard, a daughter to the late Eugene and Susan (Chalker) Buser.

She dedicated her life to taking care of her family.



Arlene was a faithful and lifelong parishioner of St. Rose Church in Girard.



Arlene enjoyed crossword puzzles and in her younger years was an avid bowler. She cherished the Friday night get-togethers with her husband and their classmates. Most of all her greatest joy in life was her grandchildren.



Arlene leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 65 years, Robert Barnard, whom she married March 2, 1957; children, Debra Barnard of Vienna and Dianne (Dale) Grimm of Lordstown; son-in-law, Randy Beatty; sister, Rita Helscel of Cleveland; brother, Regis (Betty) Buser of Girard; grandchildren, Ashlee Wolfgang, Travis Beatty and Cole Beatty and stepgrandchildren, Jake and Ty Beatty.



Along with her parents Arlene is preceded in death by her daughter, Lynn Beatty; infant son, Robert Barnard and brothers, Donald and Eugene Buser.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, January 30, 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 31 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Rose Church in Girard.

Arlene will be laid to rest at All Souls Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made in Arlene’s memory to Angel Fund for St. Rose or Emmanuel Care Center in Girard.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Sunday, January 29 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.