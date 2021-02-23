Anthony Lamont Diehl, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony Lamont Diehl, 54, of Girard, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at his residence.

Anthony was born January 28, 1967, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Archie L. and Mable (Saunders) Diehl, Sr.

Anthony was a 1985 graduate of Girard High School.

He then joined the Marines and was stationed in the 29 Palms, Okinawa, Japan and Kuwait during the Gulf War.

Anthony had worked for Syro Steel, U.S. Marshall Service and presently the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department as a deputy for the past 23 years. He also owned and operated Diehl and Son Trucking Co., in Girard.

Anthony loved working and when he wasn’t working he enjoyed spending time with his family and fishing.

He was a member of the F.O.P. Lodge and the O.P.B.A.

He was awarded the Ohio Medal Of Honor, the state of Ohio’s highest medal of honor.

Besides his mother, Mable of North Carolina, he leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Anthony Diehl, Jr. (fiancée, Skye McDanel) of Hubbard and Shalimar Bryan (fiancé, Charles Butera) of Boardman; his granddaughters, Khloe and Lylah; his fiancée, Stephanie Bock; sisters, Rochelle “Roachy” Dykes of Girard and Alicia (Eric) Anderson, of North Carolina; brother, Archie Leander Diehl, Jr., of Austintown and many nieces and a nephew.

Anthony is preceded in death by his father, Archie.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 27 at Packard Music Hall, in Warren, where visitation will be held from 8:00 – 11:00 a.m. followed by a service.

Anthony will be laid to rest at Tod Homestead Cemetery with police and military honors.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send expressions of sympathy to the family.

