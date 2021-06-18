Anthony D. Cretella, McDonald, Ohio

MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anthony D. Cretella, 57, of McDonald, passed away on Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Humility House in Austintown surrounded by his family.

Anthony was born February 17, 1964, in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Joseph and Carlene (Spjut) Cretella.

He was a 1982 graduate of McDonald High School and received an associate degree at Pittsburgh Arts Institute.

He had previously worked in lawn care and at Safelite Auto Glass.



Anthony enjoyed playing football and had coached pee wee football in McDonald. He was an avid fan of the Steelers, Buckeyes and cheering on his hometown McDonald Blue Devils. Anthony enjoyed riding 4- wheelers, shooting, fishing in the pond and watching movies but most of all, Anthony was a devoted father and loved to watch his kids in all their sporting events.



Anthony leaves to cherish his memory his sons, Dominic and Deno Cretella, both of McDonald; his mother, Carlene Cretella of McDonald; sister, Stephanie (Robert) Reed of McDonald and nieces and nephews, Joseph (Julie) Reed, Danielle (Dan) Enyeart and Matthew (Deanna) Reed.

Anthony is preceded in death by his father, Joseph Cretella.



A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 7:00 p.m. at Blackstone’s Funeral Home in Girard. The family will receive relatives and friends from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

