Anna M. Zuppo, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna M. Zuppo, 92, of Girard, entered into eternal rest on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Liberty Health Care Center.

Ann was born July 18, 1927, in Campbell, Ohio, the daughter of the late Pete and Philomena (Morell) Sofocleous.

Ann was a 1945 graduate of Campbell Memorial High School.

She worked for Dr. Walter McCarthy, JCPenney’s and was the head cook at St. Rose School for 20 years.

Ann raised her family in Girard and was a devoted parishioner of St. Rose Church. She was a member of Catholic Women’s, Mt. Carmel Society and Knights of Columbus Lady’s Auxilliary.

Ann greatly enjoyed crocheting, crosswords and she was an excellent cook. Italian and Greek food were her specialties. Above all, she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Ann leaves to cherish her memory her children, Michael (Connie) Zuppo, Jr. of Brunswick, Ohio, David (Cori) Zuppo of Dublin, Ohio, Mark (Carol) Zuppo of Girard and Tom Zuppo of Hickory, North Carolina; grandchildren, Monica (Jeff), Michael III, Nicole, Russell, Jessica, David, Andrew, Mark, Jr. (Allison), Therese (Quinn), Matthew, Lauren and great-grandchildren, Mackenzie, Chase, Gabriella, Bentley, Roman, Leo, Skyler, Gianna, Jackson, Markie, Ryleigh and Reise.

Ann is preceded in death by her husband, Michael Zuppo, Sr., who passed away, November, 15, 1993; her daughter, Mary Ann Zuppo, who passed away on March 30, 1979; a sister, Katherine Manno; two brothers, Steve and Chris Sofocleous and a daughter-in-law, Karen Zuppo.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday, November 12, at 11:00 a.m., at St. Rose Church.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, November 11, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the church and on Tuesday, November 12, from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m.

Ann will be laid to rest at Girard City Cemetery next to her husband and daughter.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the Zuppo family.

