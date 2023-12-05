GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna Louise (Lovitz) Arquilla, 85, of Girard, passed away peacefully on Sunday, December 3, 2023, in the comfort of her home.

Anna was born February 21, 1938, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter to Charles and Thelma (Thomas) Lovitz.

Anna received her beautician license and would cut and style hair for many years working at home. Anna started working at Strouss in the cosmetic department and would retire from JCPenney.

She was a member of Liberty Assembly of God Church in Liberty.

Anna was a phenomenal cook and baker. She was always in the kitchen making something for her family and friends to enjoy. Her specialty was her pie crust and her beef vegetable soup.

She loved to go shopping mainly at Kohl’s. Anna appreciated fancy things and being pampered.

Anna loved all kinds of flowers and took enjoyment in tending to her flower garden.

The holidays were special to Anna, having her family at her house especially Christmas Eve. She loved when the whole family got together. Her family was the joy of her life, especially her grandchildren. She cherished every moment with them.

Anna leaves to cherish her memory, her husband of 67 years, Albert Arquilla, who she married June 9, 1956; her children, Cynthia (Roy) Barnett of Columbiana, Robert (Melissa) Arquilla of Liberty Twp., Charles Arquilla of Austintown, Beth (Samuel) Griner of Girard and Melissa Orr of Cortland; along with 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Along with her parents; Anna is preceded in death by her sister, Hazel Cowles and brothers, William, Charles and George Lovitz.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, December 9, 2023, 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., at Liberty Assembly of God Church in Liberty, with a funeral service held at 5:00 p.m.

