LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Anna B. Dennison, 82, of Liberty Township, passed away at her home on Monday, February 7, 2022.

Anna was born August 14, 1939 in Pomeroy, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Laura B. (Taylor) Martin.

Anna had worked for Saltone’s Pizza Shop for a few years but for most of her life she was a loving wife and mother to her family.

She was a faithful member of New Life Christian Church, in Liberty Township, where she had been an Elder, a Sunday school teacher, led Bible study groups and was head of the prayer chain.

Anna enjoyed bowling, in her younger years and had loved to go camping with her late husband, Harry.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Harry “Dale” Dennison, Jr. with whom she lived with, Laura “Renee” (David) Blue of Girard and James “Steve” (Wanda) Dennison of Hubbard and her great-grandson, Brian Minnick, Jr.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Harry Dennison, Sr., whom she married August 21, 1955 and died March 15, 2007; a daughter, Deliah Ann Dennison; grandson, Brian Minnick, Sr. and her cousins, Olivia Stonewell and Oliver Johnson, whom were like a brother and sister to her while growing up.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 11, 4:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home, where family and friends may gather from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m.

Anna will be laid to rest at Churchill Cemetery next to her husband.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.