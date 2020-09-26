Ann Marie Tobin Rice, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ann Marie Tobin Rice, 88, of Youngstown, formerly of Liberty Township, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Omni Manor.

Ann was born August 30, 1932 at home in Liberty Township, Ohio, a daughter of the late Thomas P. and Winifred M. (Heffron) Tobin.

She was a graduate of Liberty High School Class of 1950.

Ann had previously worked for Fannie Farmer Candy in downtown Youngstown and the Liberty Plaza, Kohn Beverage and later retired from Dr. Bernard Smith dental office working as office manager.

Ann was a parishioner of St. Rose and St. Edwards churches.

Ann enjoyed snowmobiling, camping, boating, short day trips, bowling, working in her yard tending to her flowers and was a member of several card clubs.

She leaves to cherish her memory her sons, William Jeffrey (Christine) Rice of Columbiana, John Thomas Rice of Charlotte, North Carolina and James Edward (Janet Ambrosio) Rice of Girard; brother, Michael Tobin of Liberty Township; grandson, Jeffrey S. Rice of Poland, Ohio. Ann also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and many dear friends.

Besides her parents Ann is preceded in death by her husband, William Rice, who she married November 19, 1955 and passed away September 19, 2015; brothers, Francis J. Tobin and Edward T. Tobin; a niece, Cheryl Tobin Coman and a infant sister, Nancy Lou.

Private services were held for the family.

Ann will be laid to rest at Belmont Park Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to Omni Manor West for several years of outstanding care.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy or fond memories you may have of Ann to her family.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 28, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.

