Angeline M. Babigoff, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Angeline M. Babigoff, 91, of Girard passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

Angeline was born on June 13, 1929 In Niles, Ohio. She was the daughter of Dominic and Josephine

(DeCapua) Macchia.

Angie was a cost accountant for 26 years at Commercial Intertech. She also worked as a secretary at General Electric from 1946-1950.

She was a member of St. Rose church, St. Rose senior citizens and Mt. Carmel Society.

Angie loved to play cards with her charter members for more than 40 years. She also loved working the fundraisers for her society and the church.

Angie enjoyed numerous activities, including playing golf in two leagues, bowling, bocce and playing cards. Her and her husband loved to dance at Avon Oaks ballroom and at many weddings and loved to travel.

One of her greatest enjoyments was when her grandchildren came to visit her from Michigan. They would play in the creek at Liberty Park, play endless hours of cards and help grandma make pizzas from “scratch”.

She is survived by her husband, George, whom she married April 22, 1950. She is also survived by her son George (Cheryl) of Barberton, Ohio and her daughter, Sally Pizzulo (Anthony) of Macomb, Michigan. She leaves behind a sister-in-law, Mary “Mickey” Adams of Youngstown, along with many nieces and nephews that loved “their” Aunt Angie.

She leaves behind two grandchildren, Justine Pizzulo Milodrowski (Todd) of Macomb, Michigan and Jonathan Pizzulo (Jaclyn) of Clinton Township, Michigan. Along with great-grandchildren, Aidan, Ella and Emmy Milodrowski and Nico Pizzulo.

She is preceded in death by brother, Tom Machia and sisters, Jennie DeMaiolo and Antonette “Toni” Scudierei. Also preceded in death by great-granddaughter, Malia Pizzulo.

