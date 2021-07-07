Andrew Payich, Jr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew “Andy” Payich, Jr., 74, of Warren, formerly of McDonald, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

Andy was born December 12, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Andrew M. and Greta Bell (Masek) Payich, Sr.

He proudly served his country in the Navy during the Vietnam War.

Andy previously worked for Tamarkin Company.

He was a member of the Teamsters Local 377 and past member of Mahoning Old Car Club. Andy had a passion for all kinds of cars and enjoyed going to car shows and collecting antique toys but most of all Andy’s greatest joy in life was his grandchildren.

Andy leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Darlene (Jones) Payich, who he married March 11, 1967; his children, Michael Payich of Girard, Jennifer Drvodelic (Dustin Bowser) of Niles and Joseph(Emily) Payich of Girard; sister, Stacy Robertson of Canfield and his grandchildren, Megan, Dustin, Matt, Lance, Tanner, Gwyneth and Nicky.

Andy is preceded in death by his parents and daughter Amy Payich.

Per Andy’s wishes there will be no services.

Arrangements handled by Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

