GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrew “AJ” Hall, 27, of Girard, passed away suddenly on Saturday, April 9, 2022.

AJ was born June 1, 1994 in Youngstown, Ohio, a son to Andrew Hall and Karla (Moore) Kondilas.

He was a 2012 graduate of Girard High School.

AJ enjoyed hanging out with his brothers, playing games and exercising.



AJ will be sadly missed by his mother, Karla (Steve) Kondilas; brothers, Tommy and Mikey Hall; father, Andrew Hall; grandmother, Karen Moore; stepbrother, Stevie Kondillas; stepsister, Carissa Kondilas and three nephews, Brantley, Kail and Brody, that he loved very much.

He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Melvin Moore and Rick Hall.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, April 14, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home in Girard followed by a memorial service.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 12 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.